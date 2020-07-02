Basketball Recruiting - Three-Point Play: 2022 commits, predictions, reclassification

Rivals.com Basketball Analyst Corey Evans looks into the tale of two tremendous sophomores and their decisions in today's Three-Point Play.

1. TWO OF THE BEST IN 2022 ALREADY OFF THE BOARD

Dior Johnson (Nike/Jon Lopez)

2. WHO COULD BE NEXT TO POP?

Caleb Houstan

Speaking of the 2022 class, could there be another top 10 prospect on the cusp of a commitment? It's possible, but I would not bet on it. Caleb Houstan and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield have frequently been discussed as prospects that reclassify into the 2021 class. Duke just offered Houstan last week and Kentucky would love to take Huntley-Hatfield in 2021. Jalen Duren and Chris Livingston don’t seem too interested in the recruiting process just yet and, like Bates, might not be receiving many offers due to a widespread belief that they will skip college for the professional ranks. The same could be said for Keyonte George and even Amari Bailey, who has already backed off commitments to DePaul and UCLA in recent years. For Kijani Wright and Jaden Bradley, they are actually enjoying the recruitment that an elite prospect should but I wouldn’t expect for any movement from either of the two anytime soon.

3. RECLASSIFICATION FOR THE BIGS

Efton Reid (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)