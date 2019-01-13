“This year has been going well,” Williams said. “We came off a loss that we shouldn’t have had but each game, we are getting closer and closer to our goals which is being in the championships, so we are definitely improving game-by-game.”

Cincinnati: “They have been in good contact with me and I have been watching them play. Their main message is just keep improving every day on the offensive and defensive ends, guarding multiple positions and expanding my game.”

Georgetown: “Pat Ewing, staying close to home and helping that program, especially since he just got there. They have been recruiting me since my freshman year so they have been there since the beginning”

Stanford: “Stanford is Stanford. Going out there and the network that you will have after college and the people that you will meet, that was what they were big on. Pac-12, you get up and down, and that is what they like and they said that is how I could help them.”

Virginia: “Coach (Tony Bennett), I love his coaching staff as well as him. I like his coaching style and the way that they play. Their main message is coming in and helping them with that small ball that they run. They compared me to DeAndre Hunter with how he plays the four and the three. They definitely made that a big message during my recruiting trip.”

South Carolina: “I like Frank Martin and the assistant coach, coach Bruce (Shingler), he used to be my elementary school coach. I like coach Martin and how he gets on his guys and to get the best out his players which is what I want at the next level.”