Three-star Aric Demings talks statement game, recruitment

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Statement games don’t come much bigger than the one Aric Demings put on last week at Hoophall West in Arizona. His 23-point performance came on 9-for-14 shooting and included five 3-pointers. The class-of-2023 guard also knocked down a buzzer-beating jumper to win the game.

When you realize he did it all against a Montverde Academy team with a high-major player at every position on the floor, it becomes more impressive.

With that, Demings went from under-heralded, lightly recruited prospect to a name on the radars of scouts and major college coaches. He won’t lack for exposure going forward, either, as the 6-foot guard plays for a loaded Duncanville (Texas) High team that is one of the best public schools in America.

Following his big night, Demings spoke with Rivals.,com about what he hopes is next now that his name is on the radars of a larger swath of college basketball decision makers.





ON HIS CURRENT OFFERS

“I have offers from Morgan State and also the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.”

ON WHAT HE’S LOOKING FOR IN A SCHOOL

“Just to get better. I always want to progress in the game. It’s really just wherever I can better – that's where I want to go.”

ON SCHOOLS HE HOPES TO HEAR FROM

“Most definitely places like UCLA and Oregon. I like those kinds of places – places that have had success with smaller guards. You know, Oregon with Payton Prichard and UCLA with some of those guys.”

ON IF HE NOTICED UCLA AND OREGON COACHES IN THE STANDS DURING THE GAME

“Yeah I saw that for sure.”

ON WHICH OF HIS EARLY OFFERS HE FAVORS

“Morgan State. I have a great connection with the coaches there through my AAU coaches, so.”



