SPRINGDALE, Ark. – At Made Hoops The Warmup, Rivals150 junior Austin Crowley looks primed for a big spring.
A native of Mississippi who will play in the Nike EYBL with MEBO Elite this spring, the 6-foot-4 combo guard ranks No. 123 in 2019. He transferred to Bel Aire (Kans.) Sunrise Christian during his junior season.
Crowley says the adjustment period was quick and that he's glad he made the move.
"My coaches and teammates at Sunrise, it's a real brotherhood," Crowley told Rivals.com. "They taught me the basics of teamwork and being coached, and once you get to learning about what the brotherhood there is all about, everything comes easy. It's the best move I could have made."
School interest has been strong as well.
"I've got offers from Alabama, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Memphis," said Crowley. "The Memphis offer was from the old coach (Tubby Smith) but I've heard from one of Penny's (Hardaway) assistants.
"Florida, Georgia Tech, Louisiana Tech, Tulsa and also Virginia are coming on with interest."
Capable of playing either the point or shooting guard spots, Crowley is a slender scorer who can burn deep jumpers or score off the dribble thanks to a crafty and skilled blend of hesitations, changes of speeds and pull-ups.
For now, Crowley isn't too concerned about his recruitment and is looking forward to showing that he can be the man.
"I'm trying to show coaches that whatever they want from a player, I've got it." said Crowley. "I want to be the guy that people see as an all-around player, who they look at and feel can do anything."