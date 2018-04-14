SPRINGDALE, Ark. – At Made Hoops The Warmup, Rivals150 junior Austin Crowley looks primed for a big spring.

A native of Mississippi who will play in the Nike EYBL with MEBO Elite this spring, the 6-foot-4 combo guard ranks No. 123 in 2019. He transferred to Bel Aire (Kans.) Sunrise Christian during his junior season.

Crowley says the adjustment period was quick and that he's glad he made the move.

"My coaches and teammates at Sunrise, it's a real brotherhood," Crowley told Rivals.com. "They taught me the basics of teamwork and being coached, and once you get to learning about what the brotherhood there is all about, everything comes easy. It's the best move I could have made."

School interest has been strong as well.

"I've got offers from Alabama, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Memphis," said Crowley. "The Memphis offer was from the old coach (Tubby Smith) but I've heard from one of Penny's (Hardaway) assistants.

"Florida, Georgia Tech, Louisiana Tech, Tulsa and also Virginia are coming on with interest."