FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- It's the time of year where new to the scene players can build their reputations and 2021 shooting guard Jaxson Robinson took advantage at MADE Hoops "The Warmup". Robinson bombed away from deep and others impressed during an opening night that was light on games, just two, but heavy on action.



ROBINSON'S SIZE AND SHOOTING IMPRESS

If what 6-foot-5 sophomore shooting guard Jaxson Robinson showed shooting the ball on Friday night is anything near what to expect, then he's going to be stacking offers soon. If anybody stood out on opening night at The Warmup, it was the smooth scorer from Ada (Okla.) High who was playing with Team Griffin's 16 and under team. A good looking athlete with size and length, Robinson swished home one deep jumper after another in an eye-opening performance. He was pretty humble afterwards and tried to say that he's just an ok jump shooter but the fact is he was playing coy and he does understand the opportunity ahead of him later this month when college coaches can watch him. Robinson picked up his first offer from Houston on Friday night and also has interest from Oklahoma, TCU, UT-San Antonio and Oklahoma State. He's been on campus with the Sooners and Cowboys and discussed each. “Oklahoma treated me like family,” said Robinson of Oklahoma. “I know some of the guys there, so it was cool to be around them, and talk to them.” The Cowboys impressed as well. “Oklahoma State is a great program,” said Robinson. “They are about defense which I like, and it is a real intense program which I also like.” Look, we don't want to go too crazy off of one night, but if Robinson can even do half of what he did on Friday in front of college coaches during the live evaluation weekend at the end of the month he could leave April as one of the country's hottest players.



LOVE IS A SCORER, FRIDAY NOTES