"I'm also working on expanding my game but I'm all about being able to guard all five positions. It doesn't matter if I'm undersized or oversized or who I'm guarding, I'm going to get after it and do all of the little things like rebounding, getting position and the other stuff to help my team win."

"The hustle and the leadership," said Moore when asked what allows him to stand out. "Sometimes coaches have to ask players to hustle and be leaders but for me it's just natural and I've just kind of grown into it, absorbed it and used it on the floor.

Pound for pound, you won't find a tougher player and the combo forward from West Memphis (Ark.) who ranks No. 132 overall in the class of 2020 takes pride in doing the little things and is built a little differently than your typical high school star.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- There's always room for a player like Rivals150 forward Chris Moore and he showed why over the weekend The Warmup presented by MADE Hoops.

Not surprisingly, his style has resulted in offers from programs like Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Memphis, Ole Miss, TCU and more. He's seen the Razorbacks, Tigers and Cowboys and discussed what he likes about them and of course getting to know new Arkansas coach Eric Musselman.



Arkansas: "(Musselman) didn't really get to say too much because at the time I called him he was pretty busy but he was telling me that my offer still stands and he really wants to get me up there to meet him and to try and get relationship going and see if I would still have interest in Arkansas."

Auburn: "Coach (Bruce) Pearl is all energy and that's how I am every day. That's how I wake up. I can really see an example of myself in him and see a coach that I really need to be coached by. The program is amazing, it's a college town where you can stay focused 24/7 you have access to the gym."

Oklahoma State: "Oklahoma State, you know my guy Davonte Davis is committed there and I'm definitely going to consider them going into the recruiting process. Coach (Mike) Boynton is a great coach. I know he's young but he has a whole lot of experience so I'm pretty sure I can trust him."

Moore isn't in a rush to end his recruitment but will be watching closely to see who watches him hit the floor for Woodz Elite in Nike's EYBL. He wants to decide on a top five by mid summer and his selfless style is reflected by what he's looking for in a school.



"Fitting in and being a player that might not be the first scoring option but maybe one of the top three," said Moore. "I'm looking for somewhere that has something new for me and a goal for me every day. I don't want a coach who doesn't want to push me hard or push me to the extreme because that's what's going to make me better."