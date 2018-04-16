SPRINGDALE, Ark. – Things get real on the grassroots basketball circuit at the end of this week when travel teams can play in front of college coaches. In preparation for that, teams hit Made Hoops "The Warmup" over the weekend. The rise of 2020 shooting guard Keon Johnson was among National Basketball Analyst Eric Bossi's major takeaways. RIVALS.COM RANKINGS WEEK: Bossi's preview

2020 GUARD KEON JOHNSON SHOULD TAKE OFF THIS SPRING

It isn't as if sophomore shooting guard Keon Johnson showed up at The Warmup as a complete unknown. A four-star prospect from Bell Buckle (Tenn.) Webb, Johnson already ranks No. 69 nationally in the class of 2020. After seeing him play with his Nashville-based club team EAB, I think Johnson could rise even higher than that. Johnson is a primetime athlete, has terrific vision as a passer and can score off the dribble and make plays in transition. The SEC is all over Johnson as Auburn, Ole Miss and Tennessee have offered. Kermit Davis had offered at Middle Tennessee State before taking the Ole Miss job. Vanderbilt is also paying close attention. So far, Johnson says that he's been on the campuses of Tennessee and Vanderbilt. He is open to new interest and showing high-major programs his potential. "I've been working on my shooting," Johnson told Rivals.com. "I'm becoming more of a threat from three and off the dribble."



MOSES MOODY LOOKS COMFORTABLE WITH NEW TEAM

Not just one of the top prospects in the Southeast, four-star shooting guard Moses Moody is one of the top 2020 wing prospects in the country. Ranking No. 32 overall in the sophomore class, the 6-foot-5 scorer has joined with Bradley Beal Elite and will play up a year on the 17U level of Nike's EYBL. Moody is a pure scorer who can get buckets at the rim, from mid range and from deep.

Heading into the live periods he's holding an impressive group of offers that includes Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Florida State. With Duke and Villanova expressing interest, Moody could become a national priority over the next few weeks.



HARRIS SHOULD EMERGE AS A 2019 POINT GUARD TARGET

An unranked three-star prospect in the class of 2019, point guard Dajuan Harris of Columbia (Mo.) Rock Bridge and Kansas City-based MoKan Elite should see his stock take off this month. Harris holds an offer from Tulsa and has had interest from Missouri and Nebraska. So, he's gotten some looks but things haven't really taken off yet. I'm expecting that to change in the next few weeks. There are a couple of important things going for Harris that should allow this to happen. Most importantly, the 6-foot-1 floor general can play. He's tough, quick, communicates with his teammates and makes things happen on both ends of the floor. Also in his favor is that he plays for a team that will draw a crowd because of a loaded roster that is highlighted by a potential top three player in the class of 2020 in big man N'Faly Dante.



2019 BIG MAN JACOB GERMANY IS ONE TO WATCH

The best part about events like The Warmup is I always seem to find a guy that hasn't received much media attention who looks ready to emerge as a prospect that people will want to know more about. Coming out of my trip to Arkansas, I feel like Kingston (Okla.) High junior Jacob Germany, who plays his travel ball for Team Griffin, could be that guy. Germany currently holds offers from Mercer and TCU to go with interest from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tulsa and Kansas State. Germany is a southpaw with a nice frame to build on, has touch as a jump shooter and is a good athlete around the rim. Those attributes should result in more scholarship offers and more college interest sooner than later.



MORE NOTES FROM THE WARMUP