The Warmup: ACC taking a stronger look at Caleb Love
SPRINGDALE, Ark. -- One of the top guards in the class of 2020, Caleb Love has seen his recruitment continue to expand as more and more top programs get involved.
A 6-foot-3 point guard and natural born scorer who ranks No. 39 overall in the junior class, Love is working to become more of a full time point guard for the college level and felt his year at St. Louis (Mo.) CBC went pretty well.
"I would give my junior season a B+," Love told Rivals.com. "I lost my shot earlier in the season but I kept working on it and I caught fire with it at the right time at the end of the year. We didn't win State, we lost in the State Championship. But as far as growth, I feel like i've seen growth.
"I feel like the move to point guard is going great. I love getting my teammates involved and I love seeing my teammates score. Finding them more opens up shots for me.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
For much of his recruitment Love has been a primary Midwest target with programs like Indiana, Louisville, Illinois, Missouri, Saint Louis, Texas and others prioritizing him. But, ACC powers like Duke, North Carolina and National Champion Virginia have been getting more and more involved. He discussed the trio of ACC powers and pressure from fans of local programs.
Duke: "Duke came around and came to my game when we played against Vashon to watch me and Cam'Ron Fletcher play. They've just been telling me the same kind of thing as North Carolina that their process is different and to be patient."
North Carolina: "They just say that their process is different than any other school. They want to really get to know me. They want to get me on campus and they say that they usually offer late. They are telling me that they'll be coming to watch during the EYBL season."
Virginia: "The National Championship helps a lot. You always want to go to a school that makes the Tournament but seeing them win it is a big plus for me. The coaches have been telling me that I could play in the same system and I see the same thing."
Illinois and Mizzou: "There's a lot of pressure from fans but it's not that bad. It's more about me getting more feel for those coaches and style of play. I hear a lot of "Lou to the Zou" that's the Missouri saying and Illinois they talk about the Bragging Rights game is a big thing so I hear from their fans a lot too."
RIVALS' REACTION
Love has really improved his playmaking ability and when you combine that with his scoring, you get the ideal guard for the college game. So, it's not a surprise that he's starting to get more wide ranging attention and how he plays during the live evaluation weekend at the end of the month is going to be huge.
Top flight players from the St. Louis area have been known for leaving home in the past but the locals are doing everything they can to have enough work in place to keep Love home but a blueblood offer would make it tough on them and Virginia clearly has his attention.
Love is looking for a place with a proven track record of developing guards for the NBA and a staff that values him just as much off the floor. He's not looking to drag his recruitment out too long and should be signing in the early period as a senior.
"It will probably be mid to late summer season when I start to cut my list down," said Love. "I will probably commit right before the high school season."