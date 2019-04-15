SPRINGDALE, Ark. -- One of the top guards in the class of 2020, Caleb Love has seen his recruitment continue to expand as more and more top programs get involved. A 6-foot-3 point guard and natural born scorer who ranks No. 39 overall in the junior class, Love is working to become more of a full time point guard for the college level and felt his year at St. Louis (Mo.) CBC went pretty well.

"I would give my junior season a B+," Love told Rivals.com. "I lost my shot earlier in the season but I kept working on it and I caught fire with it at the right time at the end of the year. We didn't win State, we lost in the State Championship. But as far as growth, I feel like i've seen growth. "I feel like the move to point guard is going great. I love getting my teammates involved and I love seeing my teammates score. Finding them more opens up shots for me.



IN HIS OWN WORDS

For much of his recruitment Love has been a primary Midwest target with programs like Indiana, Louisville, Illinois, Missouri, Saint Louis, Texas and others prioritizing him. But, ACC powers like Duke, North Carolina and National Champion Virginia have been getting more and more involved. He discussed the trio of ACC powers and pressure from fans of local programs.

Duke: "Duke came around and came to my game when we played against Vashon to watch me and Cam'Ron Fletcher play. They've just been telling me the same kind of thing as North Carolina that their process is different and to be patient."

North Carolina: "They just say that their process is different than any other school. They want to really get to know me. They want to get me on campus and they say that they usually offer late. They are telling me that they'll be coming to watch during the EYBL season." Virginia: "The National Championship helps a lot. You always want to go to a school that makes the Tournament but seeing them win it is a big plus for me. The coaches have been telling me that I could play in the same system and I see the same thing." Illinois and Mizzou: "There's a lot of pressure from fans but it's not that bad. It's more about me getting more feel for those coaches and style of play. I hear a lot of "Lou to the Zou" that's the Missouri saying and Illinois they talk about the Bragging Rights game is a big thing so I hear from their fans a lot too."



RIVALS' REACTION