AURORA, Ill. – Last year, it was Bol Bol that was arguably the most unique high school prospect. This travel ball season, Chet Holmgren is fitting that bill as his three-point shooting and shot-blocking make him one of the more versatile but also productive players in the nation.

“It is pretty unique to be my height, to move the way that I do and to have the skill set that I have,” Holmgren said. “I just give all of the credit to all of my coaches that have helped me throughout the year and my parents to be me in this position and to my teammates that have helped me all throughout the way. I guess, all of the blocks that I had today and stretching the floor with the 3-point shot, it is very unique.”

Holding nine scholarship offers, the most recent coming from Florida and Maryland last month, Holmgren told Rivals.com that Minnesota and Purdue have been the most active in recruiting him thus far.