The Shaw Awards: Frank Martin Basketball Camp

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The University of South Carolina brought together a handful of teams for the Frank Martin Basketball Camp. With numerous Rivals150 players in tow, Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw was on hand and these are some stories he saw.

THE ALPHA: Daniel Sanford

Sanford spent his day taking on the opposing team’s best player, rebounding the basketball, bending the rims, and overall doing all the tough guy stuff that wins ball games at the highest level. Sanford claims offers from Tennessee, Boston College, South Florida, East Tennessee State, Charlotte, Western Carolina and UCF. He is setting up visits to South Florida, East Tennessee State and UCF. With the development he has shown over the past year, do not be surprised if he becomes a popular name in June for schools.

*****

THE UPSIDE: Gregory Jackson

All it takes is one game, one half really, of watching Jackson play to realize how talented he is, and more so how talented he could be. The 6-foot-9 2023 prospect has a very projectable frame with nice length and surprising pop. As the game tips, you see the rebounding and the weak side rim protection, but you also see someone who can handle the ball, initiate the offense, grab and go, and then create shot opportunities for himself in the half court. Jackson is carrying offers currently from South Carolina, Clemson, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, Boston College and Georgetown. He says North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas Tech are the programs that haven't offered who are on him the hardest.

*****

THE ENFORCER: Brandon Gardner

It is hard not to notice Gardner on the floor. He has some of the most impressive, high energy plays every single game he plays. The 6-foot-7 2023 prospect is a high-riser, a quick leaper, who knows his game and is ready to pounce on the rim at a moments notice. Gardner has gone viral almost every weekend. Currently at 16 offers, the West Columbia (S.C.) Gray Collegaite forward says he is hearing the most from Kentucky, Wake Forest and South Carolina right now.

*****

MR. ALWAYS IN HIS ELEMENT: Cam Scott

Scott was one of the youngest players in attendance, but he was also one of the most accomplished. He came into this setting with a target on his back. But he also had the full South Carolina coaching staff trailing his every move. Scott is a lengthy 6-foot-5 shooting guard, who can score with deep range, create for himself off the bounce, and is a good rebounder and defender for his position. Scott claims offers from Clemson, Winthrop and Florida State but more should be on the way soon.

*****

THE FLOOR GENERAL: CJ Rich

Rich, Jr. is a point guard who is always in control of the game. The Columbia (S.C.) Spring Valley 2023 prospect has a crafty handle, but it is his mind that really impresses on the floor. The 5-foot-10 point guard seems to always be one step ahead on the floor. While no offers have come yet, there will be no doubt that coaches will fall in love with the way he plays the game once they can put eyes on him a couple of times.

*****

THE NEW GUY: Kheni Briggs

Briggs transferred this Summer from Kannapolis (N.C.) AL Brown High where he amassed 46 total wins, averaging 17.3 points over his first three seasons. The 6-foot-3 Briggs is now at West Columbia (S.C.) Gray Collegiate and he seemed to fit right in. The lefty showcased a crafty handle in the paint, with good floor vision and a newfound jump shot off the catch that was consistent. Briggs has always been known for his relentless production and that has him with East Carolina, Elon, Appalachian State, Old Dominion and NC A&T offers. Briggs says he is setting up visits with Appalachian State and NC A&T.

*****

MR. SMOOTH: Jaylen Curry