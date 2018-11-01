Michigan State and Tom Izzo got a little bit of a late start in their recruitment of top 50 senior Malik Hall. But, they finished in first.

Thursday morning the native of Illinois who attends Bel Aire (Kans.) Sunrise Christian and plays for MoKan Elite in NIke's EYBL announced that he has committed to the Spartans.

Ranked No. 49 overall in the class of 2019, Hall chose Michigan State over Oregon and Purdue. He visited officially in early October, but an earlier unofficial visit helped to put Izzo and his staff in the race after they waited until after the summer to offer Hall.

"(The unofficial visit) was very important because I had to see what the school was like and have a face-to-face with the coaching staff," Hall told Rivals.com earlier this fall." I got a better feel because they didn't hop in until the summer time. Their reputation proceeds them, so I just had to get to know them and put faces with names and stuff."