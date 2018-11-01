The pick is in for Top 50 senior Malik Hall
RANKINGS: 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2019 Team Rankings
Michigan State and Tom Izzo got a little bit of a late start in their recruitment of top 50 senior Malik Hall. But, they finished in first.
Thursday morning the native of Illinois who attends Bel Aire (Kans.) Sunrise Christian and plays for MoKan Elite in NIke's EYBL announced that he has committed to the Spartans.
Ranked No. 49 overall in the class of 2019, Hall chose Michigan State over Oregon and Purdue. He visited officially in early October, but an earlier unofficial visit helped to put Izzo and his staff in the race after they waited until after the summer to offer Hall.
"(The unofficial visit) was very important because I had to see what the school was like and have a face-to-face with the coaching staff," Hall told Rivals.com earlier this fall." I got a better feel because they didn't hop in until the summer time. Their reputation proceeds them, so I just had to get to know them and put faces with names and stuff."
A jack-of-all trades type of forward, Hall is a terrific fit for the college level and can play as either a small or power forward. He is a very talented passer while facing the rim, has a high basketball IQ and is capable of chipping in offensively without having to dominate the ball and Hall is a true team player.
The second member of the Spartans recruiting class, Hall gives them an impressive duo to start things off with. He joins explosive combo guard Rocket Watts and just those two are good enough to rate No. 14 nationally. That number has a chance to move up too as five-stars like Vernon Carey Jr., Isaiah Stewart, Keion Brooks and others are still heavily considering Michigan State.