Basketball Recruiting - The latest with unsigned senior Frank Anselem

The latest with unsigned senior Frank Anselem
Back in early April, word finally came out that center Frank Anselem decided to move up from the 2021 class to the 2020 class. At that time, he also came out with a top three that consisted of Alabama, Georgia and LSU.
His recruitment has shifted since then. The list he’s been working with for a few weeks has included Arkansas, Kentucky, San Diego State, Seton Hall, Syracuse and Western Kentucky. With Kentucky’s addition of Wake Forest transfer Olivier Sarr, the Wildcats are no longer an option for the 6-foot-10 big man out of Prolific Prep in California.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Arkansas: “I did a zoom call with them a couple weeks back. We talk every few days. It’s in the SEC and it’s the head coach. Eric Musselman is really good and has a really good track record. He’s going to do big things there.”
San Diego State: “I talk to Coach [Brian] Dutcher. He messages me every morning. Coach Dutcher coached the Fab Five at Michigan. It’s on the West Coast. They have great weather, a great school system and a great campus.”
Seton Hall: “I talk to Coach [Tony] Skinn all the time. He’s Nigerian too and also they have Ikey Obiagu too. We went to the same school when I got here, so we have a good relationship.”
Syracuse: “They call me almost every day. I talk to Coach Red [Autry] all the time. Me and Coach Red go way back to like 2017. He’s been recruiting me for a while now."
Western Kentucky: “They talk to me like every morning too. Charles Bassey is Nigerian too and he reached out to me about coming to play with him.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Anselem’s recruitment has had some real twists and turns over the past six weeks or so. After narrowing his list down to the initial three schools, it sounded like he was getting very close to a commitment to LSU. The Tigers ended up taking a commitment from another post player. That left Alabama and Georgia in the picture, but it also led to dozens of other schools calling, including Kentucky. There was a point in time where it felt like Anselem was closing in on a commitment to the Wildcats until they received a commitment from Olivier Sarr.
As we approach the beginning of June, the remaining five schools in the mix all appear to have a real shot at scoring a commitment from Anselem. He’s in regular contact with all the coaching staffs. Look for a decision to come from him at some point during June.