Basketball Recruiting - The latest with unsigned senior Frank Anselem

Back in early April, word finally came out that center Frank Anselem decided to move up from the 2021 class to the 2020 class. At that time, he also came out with a top three that consisted of Alabama , Georgia and LSU .

Arkansas: “I did a zoom call with them a couple weeks back. We talk every few days. It’s in the SEC and it’s the head coach. Eric Musselman is really good and has a really good track record. He’s going to do big things there.”

San Diego State: “I talk to Coach [Brian] Dutcher. He messages me every morning. Coach Dutcher coached the Fab Five at Michigan. It’s on the West Coast. They have great weather, a great school system and a great campus.”

Seton Hall: “I talk to Coach [Tony] Skinn all the time. He’s Nigerian too and also they have Ikey Obiagu too. We went to the same school when I got here, so we have a good relationship.”

Syracuse: “They call me almost every day. I talk to Coach Red [Autry] all the time. Me and Coach Red go way back to like 2017. He’s been recruiting me for a while now."

Western Kentucky: “They talk to me like every morning too. Charles Bassey is Nigerian too and he reached out to me about coming to play with him.”