MOST DOMINANT

Nothing earth-shattering here as Stewart has continued to raise his basketball ceiling, displaying an ever-improving jumper, all while remaining his dominant self around the basket. No one was more vocal, outgoing and had a bigger smile on their face all week long than Stewart. The big man loves to compete and continues to dominate everyone in his way. He is going to be an absolute stud at Washington and could be in the conversation for player of the year honors as just a freshman.

MOST INFECTIOUS

There is not a better, more infectious personality in the high school ranks than Maxey. While it was nice to see Maxey improve his game - specifically his perimeter shot-making, ball screen playmaking and finishing in traffic - things begin and end with how he goes about playing the game. Maxey wears a smile on his face and loves to compete. His teammates love him and it will be difficult to find anyone that doesn’t want him on their team. Kentucky is going to deeply enjoy Maxey, whether it is for his personality, or for his all-encompassing skill set.

BEST MOTOR

Stewart and Lewis were more than capable of receiving the spotlight here, but it was Tshiebwe that impressed the most with his consistent motor and toughness. Better yet, where the Congo native was thought of just as a rim protector and rebounder in the past, Tshiebwe displayed a much-improved skill set where he knocked down jumpers from eight to 17 feet and also scored on impressive hook shots over his left shoulder. Still, he is at his best as a rim runner, shot blocker and traffic rebounder, all of which is why he is going to be a monster of a performer next year at West Virginia.

BEST DEFENDER

Lewis has consistently prided himself not just for his offensive abilities, though they are more than up to par, but also for his ability to shut down whoever is opposing him. Whether it was in 3-on-3 shell drills or up-and-down action throughout the week, it was Lewis that was the most talkative, most passionate and most effective with his perimeter defense. He sports long arms, great agility and the focus that creates for a premier shutdown defender that can slide down a spot or up a spot and remain just as good. He is going to be a tremendous weapon and an eye-pleasing one, at that, at Florida next year.

MOST IMPROVED

We have been out in front with Mann throughout the years and it was nice to see the Florida-bound guard reward us with his standout play in Atlanta. While he has grown over six inches since his freshman year, it looks as if he has begun to fill out and understand just how to properly use his body and speed. The definition of quick twitch with handles that can put the best of defenders on skates, Mann made timely passes in the half-court, scored on nifty runners in the lane and seemed much more confident and comfortable surrounded by other elite prospects. His stock is pointed upward which is only better news for Mike White’s bunch as the Gators continue to accumulate premier talent.

BEST LONG-TERM PROSPECT

Ask any of the NBA scouts in attendance which prospect caught their eye immediately in Atlanta and Wiseman seemed to be the consistent answer. Sitting as the third-ranked prospect in the 2019 Rivals150, Wiseman has always boasted impressive physical tools but struggled with an inconsistent motor and streaky production. He has begun to put those concerns to bed, which just opens up greater pathways for how far he can go. Wiseman, at worst, would make for a rim-running, rebounding, shot blocker at the NBA level who will be a major weapon at Memphis during his likely lone season on a college campus. FOR MORE MEMPHIS COVERAGE, VISIT TIGERSPORTSREPORT.COM

