LA VERNE, Calif. -- A major headliner at The Classic at Damien, five-star junior wing Ziaire Williams didn't disappoint on the event's opening day. The versatile, skilled 6-foot-8 product of Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame who currently ranks No. 14 in the class of 2020 wasn't able to lead his team to a win, but he did everything he could during a dazzling 32 point effort. After seeing his recruiting profile and rankings surge over the summer, he's not changed his approach.

"I still come in the same way I have every game since I was 10," Williams told Rivals.com. "I just try to compete hard and win every game." So, what does Williams think it is that sets him apart and has earned him offers from programs like Arizona, Cal, Creighton, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Stanford, TCU, UCLA, USC, Virginia and others? What's the next step to work on?

"I'm a near 6'9" guard and there's not too many of those out there," said Williams. "A lot of times people play great defense but my length and size saves me. I need strength but I know that will come with time. But I'm working on strength and ball handling, but you can never stop improving on anything so it's not like one thing that I'm focused on."



IN HIS OWN WORDS

Williams has now seen the campuses of North Carolina, Stanford, USC and UCLA unofficially. He said that he's looking to set something up with Arizona for after the season and he discussed what he likes about each school.

Arizona: "It's kind of similar to UNC in that it's a basketball town, the city loves basketball. Coach (Sean) Miller is a great coach and he's come by my high school campus like two or three times and the entire coaching staff, all of them are amazing."

Stanford: "Stanford has definitely been on me the heaviest. They are the No. 1 academic school in the world and that's another big thing for me. I want to go somewhere that I'm needed, not so much somewhere that I'm wanted and I know at Stanford they could use somebody like me and it's a phenomenal academic school."

UCLA: "It's local like USC. I've been to practice and coach (Steve) Alford and coach (Duane) Broussard are all amazing dudes who check in on me every once in a while."

USC: "They are going to have a really good incoming recruiting class and that's a hometown school. I've always been around there a little bit and I know people who have been there and the coaches are always talking to me, being sure to say hello."

North Carolina: "The visit was amazing. It's UNC and it's a college town. The fans are amazing out there and it was a lot of fun. They just love my versatility and how I'm a big guard and I pass and score and that's pretty much the same with all the coaches. They love how I'm big but more like a guard."

RIVALS' REACTION