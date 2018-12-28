Onyeka Okongwu Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

LA VERNE, Calif. – After a few days at The Classic at Damien, one thing is clear. USC fans should be really excited about the prospects of their future interior play. MORE: Takeaways from Wednesday's Classic | Five-star Williams talks visits



FUTURE OF USC FRONTCOURT LOOKING STRONG

USC fans ought to be paying much more attention to the frontcourt talent that's on the way. Five-star seniors Isaiah Mobley and Onyeka Okongwu are signed sealed and delivered and as much as 2020’s No. 2 ranked player Evan Mobley says that he’s remaining open, I don’t think anybody with a body temperature above that of the room they are currently in thinks he ends up anywhere other than with his brother Isaiah and father Eric, who is an assistant coach for the Trojans. I’ve covered Isaiah and Evan pretty extensively this winter and they continue to impress. Isaiah plays a skill game, has a sneaky chippy side and will compete. Evan continues to make a major claim for 2020’s top spot with his fluid athleticism, skill and ability to impact both ends. But, I want to talk more about Okongwu who appears to be an ideal college five man to play with the Mobleys. He loves to play around the rim, rebounds, blocks shots and already has some strength. After two days of watching him at The Classic, his hands and ability to catch everything are really standing out. I’m sure there are some hardcore USC fans that are excited about the arrival of these guys, but the general fanbase should have a little more excitement and hope for the future even while going through a 2018-19 season that hasn’t been quite what was expected to date.

2020 GUARD AMOUND ANDERSON’S SKILL SHOULD TRANSLATE

Having now seen Amound Anderson play grassroots ball during the summer, at Nike’s Elite 100 and with Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger here at The Classic, I’m pretty surprised that he’s yet to land a scholarship offer. I’m not sure what mid- to upper-mid major programs are waiting on either. The lefty can shoot with range. He’s got a nice one or two dribble pull-up, he’s skilled and he doesn’t waste a bunch of dribbles setting things up. He’s playing as more of a combo right now but looks like he can run some point in the future. Anderson does need to get stronger and with physical maturity he should get a little more explosive, but he lookslike a guy whose feel for the game should translate. He’s not a total unknown, though, with interest from programs ranging from Arizona, Notre Dame, San Diego State, Cal State Fullerton, Pepperdine, UC Irvine, Utah State, UC Santa Barbara, Nevada and others. So while there aren’t any offers yet, they should be coming sooner than later.

FOUR-STAR JAYLEN CLARK ROUNDING OUT GAME

During the summer with the Compton Magic, Jaylen Clark played on a team so loaded that he had to be a glue guy who did the little things. Dive for loose balls, play tough defense and get his offense in transition. It wasn’t a bad thing either because he was able to learn patience and benefit from exposure provided playing on the team of the summer. Now, back with his high school team, Corona (Calif.) Centennial, Clark is showing off how well-rounded a game he has and why he ranks No. 58 nationally in the 2020 class. For one, he’s running the point and he’s doing a pretty nice job of it. Good decisions, tough defense and he gets downhill to find shooters like 2020 three-star guard D.J. Davis who can stretch defenses. He’s also hit the weight room hard and is a tank who can defend.

During the fall he saw USC and UNLV and gave high reviews to both. Cal and Ohio State (where his mom went to school) are also showing more and more interest and he should be looking to set some visits up with them as well as a possible return to UNLV for an official in the near future.

THURSDAY NOTES