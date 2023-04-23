COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – The action at adidas 3SSB outside of Omaha is ongoing, and Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy was on hand for both Friday and Saturday. There were plenty of highly regarded prospects in the building over the last 48 hours, and Cassidy discusses some of the more impressive performances he saw in the form of his own awards.

BLOCK PARTY

Overview: Bidunga had at least seven blocks in his first game of the day on Saturday, but even when his impact on the defensive end goes far beyond the shots on which he actually gets his hands. No prospect in the country impacts the game as a rim-protector more than Binduga whose length, instincts, athleticism and fluidity make him a tantalizing prospect. The Indiana Elite star showed some flashes of his improving offensive game as well – including a pull-up jumper or two from the mid range – but it was his absolute dominance in the defensive paint that had people in the gym buzzing. Recruitment: Cincinnati, Purdue and Indiana feel like the most involved parties for the time being, but Bidunga is likely to pick up additional offers this summer.

MR. THREE LEVELS

Overview: Jackson looks more comfortable on the floor since committing to North Carolina and putting an end to the stress of his recruitment. He was definitely back to his usual, explosive self over the weekend in Iowa. Jackson played the event with New York Wiz Kids and scored in almost every imaginable way while doing so. There were a couple highlight reel dunks to go along with some mid-range jumpers and a handful of 3-pointers. Jackson remains one of the more explosive and athletic prospects in the class and his passing ability is starting to improve a bit to boot. Recruitment: Jackson is committed to North Carolina.

TOP 2025 PERFORMER

Overview: Currently the third-ranked prospect in the 2025 class, Peat showed why he carries such a lofty ranking this weekend. The 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward opened the event with a 29-point performance that also saw him control the glass while leading his Compton Magic team to victory. He was solid again on Saturday and, despite being just a sophomore, was clearly the best player on the floor for long stretches. The top of the 2025 class is absolutely loaded, but Peat continues to prove he deserves to be mentioned with the other truly elite sophomores. Recruitment: Pete is set to visit Nebraska on Sunday and seems high on in-state Arizona. That said, it’s early in the process, so additional offers will impact his path. Kentucky has made preliminary contact but is yet to make things official.

TOP 2026 PERFORMER

Overview: Holt remains a near lock to see his name near the top of the 2026 Rivals150 when it debuts late this summer and showed why that is in impressive stretches playing up two age groups for Game Elite’s 17Us at the adidas 3SSB event. Holt doesn’t get to be the focal point like he would playing in a younger age group, but he impacts the games on both ends whenever he’s on the floor. The freshman handles the ball well for his position and has a knack for using his strong upper-body to take defenders to the basket or create space. His size, skill and basketball IQ oftentimes make you forget he’s a 2026 prospect. Recruitment: It’s too early to say much about Holt’s impending college choice, but Alabama, Auburn and Ole Miss seem most involved for the time being. Holt has called North Carolina his “dream school” in the past, but the Tar Heels are yet to offer.

STATEMENT MAKER

Overview: Erheriene’s battle as a junior was with consistency; of both effort and output, but he seems to have leveled out on that front in this weekend’s small sample size. His first two games on the grassroots circuits ended with double-doubles, as he turned in a 20-and-17 effort on Friday night and a 13-and-11 one on Saturday afternoon. Erheriene has the physical tools to make a major impact on the college game down the road. His motor and offensive skill set are starting to catch up with his physicality and athleticism. Recruitment: Erheriene stays pretty quiet about his recruitment. He plans to take visits this spring and make a fall commitment shortly thereafter.

NEWSWORTHY

Overview: One of the more talked about prospects at the weekend event, Marshall is back on the market after decommitting from Auburn a couple weeks back. Marshall says he has been in contact with Tennessee, Tennessee State, New Mexico State and Ole Miss since reopening his recruitment,. LSU, which was among Marshall’s finalists during his first recruitment, has yet to re-establish contact. Recruitment: Marshall hopes to make a commitment in the near future.

SHOOTER

Overview: Nimmo isn't a national name, but he is clearly a comfortable 3-point shooter that boasts a smooth stroke and a confident release. The shooting guard recently returned from working out for the Japanese national team and could be in for a big summer as his physicality and 6-foot-5 build allow him to be more than just a sharp-shooting specialist. Nimmo is the son of a high school coach and plays the game with a high IQ. Recruitment: Nimmo lists offers from Tulane, Arkansas-Little Rock and Cal State Fullerton. Arkansas is also interested to some extent, and Nimmo took an unofficial to Fayetteville earlier this year.

SHOT OF CONFIDENCE

Overview: Edgecombe has gone from breakout to player to confident team leader it shows in his game. The broad-shouldered wing didn't turn down many open looks this weekend and created for himself and others while being the aggressor on both ends of the floor. He’s clearly one of the leaders of his Southeast Elite squad and took the team’s reins in a 20-point effort on Friday evening. Edgecombe was one of the most pleasant surprises of the high school season, but he’s not shocking anyone these days, as he’s becoming a bona fide star with the offer list to match. Recruitment: Edgecombe is yet to take a single official visit. It seems as though Ohio State, Mississippi State, Indiana and Villanova are among the schools in the running to get him on campus.

PRO POTENTIAL

Overview: Thiam may not be a complete offensive weapon just yet, but the 7-foot-1 center is one of the most creative post passers in the country and has the agility, size and fluidity to develop into something truly special down the road. The Senegal native has only been in America for a year and has progressed rapidly from a skill perspective. The Southeast Elite standout has a couple slick post maneuvers in his bag and doesn’t mind letting it fly from deep, even if his shooting stroke isn’t where it needs to be yet. The class of 2025 prospect is one to watch going forward, as he has certain attributes that suggest he could be a pro one day if he adds weight and becomes a better shooter outside the paint. Recruitment: UCF is most heavily involved in the early going, and Thiam is certain to land a long list of offers in the coming year.

INTRODUCING