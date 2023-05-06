The most talked-about prospect in the country came off the board on Saturday afternoon, when Bronny James, son of LeBron James, announced his intention to attend USC. James, who has earned a reputation as one of the most improved prospects in the 2023 class during the last six months, chose the Trojans over Oregon, Ohio State and others. Below, Rivals has a look at what head coach Andy Enfield’s program is getting and what it means for the USC roster.





WHAT USC IS GETTING

James’ name and relative celebrity sometimes make it difficult for people to discuss his game with nuance. That said ,the junior is a complex prospect that has come a long way in the last year. The 6-foot-2 James is a versatile scorer that has taken majors strides and an outsider shooter and as a defender as of late. He’s probably at his best when he’s not a team’s first scoring option, which he won’t be forced to be every night at USC. Still, he has proven capable of taking over games while staying within the offense. He has a college-ready build that allows him to finish in traffic and absorb contact at a high level. He’s also a motivated and smart defender that comes with good-but-not-great versatility on that end of the floor. James avoids silly turnovers and is as unselfish a player as there is in the class without being reckless with his passes. The Trojans will attempt to develop him as a ball-handler and a shot-creator, and have to be encouraged by how quickly he’s improved during his high school career. James is a high-upside prospect with an encouraging positive trajectory, as his 17-spot jump in the final rankings reflected.



