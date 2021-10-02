Texas Tech, UVA involved with Elliot Cadeau

MANALAPAN, NJ -- Point guard Elliot Cadeau showed why he projects as one of the top players in the 2024 class at the recent MADE Hoops Academy event in suburban New Jersey and his recruitment continues to take off because of it. The budding star updates his recruitment below.

IN HIS WORDS





ON SCHOOLS SIGNALLY STRONG INTEREST

"I have a couple offers already, but the only strong interest that isn’t an offer right now seems like Virginia."





ON UVA

"I talked to the assistant coach. I’ve talked to Orlando Vandross. He tells me that he’s looking forward to recruiting me and that he’s going to be at some of my games this year."





ON THE TEAM HE ROOTED FOR GROWING UP

"I was a big Texas Tech fan."





ON TIES TO THE RED RAIDER PROGRAM

"Nothing. There’s no tie to Texas. When I was little I just fell in love with their style of play and became a fan. I watched them a lot the year they made the Final Four."





ON HIS GAME

"I think my play style would be that I’m unselfish and to get my teammates involved. At camps like this one, some guys like to be selfish and play one-on-one. I love it when my team moves the ball and when my teammates get buckets."





ON NIL

"I feel like when it’s my time to make a decision, NIL is going to be a really big part of my choice. I have a lot of time, though."



