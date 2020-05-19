“I chose Texas Tech because, for one, they were the first to really believe in me and recruit me the hardest; I felt that I connected the most with the coaches there,” Tyson told Rivals.com. “I loved the energy that was brought at every game I was at and lastly, I felt that how much effort and time they put into developing there players, really played a role.”

After investing the majority of its time on its roster for the upcoming season this offseason, Texas Tech took a step towards the future on Tuesday. Four-star wing Jaylon Tyson, one of spring’s top breakouts, committed to the Red Raiders.

Tyson is a 6-foot-6 small forward prospect that is a member of the 2021 class. His recruitment soared this spring despite the loss of a travel season that would have only enhanced his scholarship count. Becoming a priority within his region, Tyson is currently slated as the 104th best prospect in his class, and as the 24th rated small forward in America.

Most valued for his shot making, Tyson picks a program that has had great success with those built in his mold within recent years. A versatile wing that is a major weapon in the half-court setting and must be monitored each time down the floor, Tyson brings quality athleticism, length and upside to the Big 12 program. The Dallas native has the chance to evolve into a solid two-way presence that can impact the game on both ends.

He is Texas Tech’s first commitment in the 2021 class. The Red Raiders will lose Davide Moretti and Marcus Santos-Silva to graduation after next season, while Terrence Shannon could also opt towards the NBA depending upon how well his sophomore season goes.