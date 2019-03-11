“Just like Jarrett Culver and Zhaire Smith they developed their games. Now Jarrett Culver is up to No. 4 on mock drafts I believe and Zhaire Smith was one and done,” he said. “I am really comfortable with the team and the coaching staff. I feel like they give me the best opportunity to get where I need be which is the NBA.”

Texas Tech added to its 2019 class with the commitment of top-60 wing Terrence Shannon . One of the top remaining available prospects this winter, Shannon brings a bevy of upside and positional versatility to the Big 12 program.

Selecting the Red Raiders over DePaul, Florida State, Georgetown, and Illinois, Shannon is a tremendous long-term prospect that has only gotten better in recent years. Taking a prep year this winter at IMG Academy, Shannon grew close to six inches from his sophomore season up until this point and did not hold a single high-major scholarship offer until last March. From there, he quickly ascended the national rankings, becoming the latest to emerge from Chicago and cement his standing as one of the most versatile prospects in the 2019 class.

A now good sized 6-foot-7 small forward prospect, Shannon has kept the guard skills intact that he relied upon prior to his growth spurt but has cultivated the rest of his game as both an athlete and as a multi-positional defender. The lefty, who briefly was committed to DePaul last fall, fits the mold of recent Texas Tech breakout performers as a hard-playing, versatile and ever-improving type. He has the chance to leave a quick imprint on the Red Raiders’ program next season.

Adding up to be the best class in the Rivals.com era, Shannon is another major win for Chris Beard on the recruiting trail. He will be joined next fall by top-35 guard Jahmius Ramsey and big man Russel Tchewa, giving Texas Tech a bevy of talent and toughness to build further upon as they continue to ascend the Big 12 pecking order.