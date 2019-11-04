“I just was most comfortable with the staff and the players. I just feel like I can achieve my goals there. I just like everything about them,” Peavy said about his college decision. “Most people are talking about what they have done and in the past two years, they put out two first-rounders and what they told me in the past, everything has come true so far.”

Texas Tech has become a landing spot for some of the very best talent nationally. On Monday, they celebrated its latest recruiting win thanks to the commitment from top-40 forward Micah Peavy.

Peavy chose the Red Raiders over Florida, TCU, Texas, and UCLA. He is rated as the 34th best senior in America, and as the eighth best small forward in his class nationally.

He is no stranger to the program. He visited Texas Tech a handful of times in recent years and took an official visit to the program earlier this fall. His father, David Peavy, also played his college ball at Incarnate Word whenever Chris Beard was a graduate assistant on staff.

“I just like how he (Chris Beard) was really honest with me,” Peavy stated. “He really wanted me and it wasn’t just because him and my dad knew each other but it was because he really liked my game and I just really like what he has told me.”

One of the more versatile prospects in America, Peavy fits the mold of a wing-forward that has come to find success under the tutelage of Beard in recent years. He is valued greatest for his finishing in the lane, rebounding and defensive traits. On the Nike circuit this summer, he posted per-game averages of 20.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals.

He becomes the second member of Texas Tech’s 2020 class. Next fall, fellow Rivals150 member Chibuzo Agbo will join him in Lubbock.