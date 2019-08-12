Texas Tech began its 2020 class with the commitment from one of the top breakthrough performers on the travel circuit this summer. Chibuzo Agbo, a 6-foot-7 forward, chose the Red Raiders following his official visit to campus last week.

Agbo discussed his decision with Rivals.com. “The work that they put in over there is crazy. I think it’s the definition of a winning culture,” he stated. “I also feel like their playing style suits me.”

Seeing the work that has led to the quick ascent of Zhaire Smith and Jarrett Culver to the NBA also played a part. “They are always working guys out,” he said. “Coaches are in the gym 24-7 to work with guys from all that I saw.