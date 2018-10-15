"They showed a sincere interest. They made me a priority down the stretch. They came up to Brewster and when I thought about everything they hadn't missed anything I did."

"I'm committing to the University of Texas," Jones told Rivals.com. The relationship I've built with the coaches sand the opportunity to come in and make a big impact was too much to pass.

Texas made another major push with its 2019 class upon today’s commitment of Kai Jones . Arguably the top breakthrough performer from the summer travel season, Jones gives the Longhorns an uberly-versatile forward prospect that continues to improve at an accelerated rated.

A member of the Rivals150 who is originally from the Bahmas, Jones is a 6-foot-9 forward that can defend three positions at given any time. His offensive skillset continues to progress where he works best facing the basket and is the ideal small ball power forward in today’s game. Attending Brewster Academy for his prep year, Jones will follow his favorite basketball player, Kevin Durant, in suiting up for the Longhorns beginning next fall.

"I can be a guy who can come in and be an athletic slasher for them," said Jones. "I can be a big who can rebound and push the ball and make plays for them."



Selecting Texas over Syracuse, Florida State and Baylor, three programs that he spent official visits on in recent weeks, Jones should be a day-one contributor in Austin. While his box score numbers might not jump off of the page, it is his mind-boggling upside that he presents that really intrigues. On the Under Armour circuit this summer, the Team Breakdown product posted per-game averages of 7.7 points (71 FG percent), 5.1 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks.

The second commitment for Texas’ 2019 class, Jones will join fellow four-star senior Donovan Williams next fall. At least one more is needed this fall as UT remains heavy in pursuit of five-stars Will Baker and Jaden McDaniels.