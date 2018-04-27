With the release of a video announcing his commitment Friday, the recruitment of top 40 point guard Courtney Ramey has come to an end for the second time.

After initially picking Louisville as a junior and backing away after the firing of Rick Pitino, Ramey is headed to Austin, Texas to play for Shaka Smart and the Longhorns.

One of the top available prospects this spring, Ramey is a tremendous pickup for the Longhorns because he is a stylistic fit. Regarded as an elite perimeter defender, Ramey’s ability to play fast and help the Longhorns to employ a two-headed point guard attack should allow him to play big minutes early.



During the winter, Ramey told Rivals.com that his visit to Austin made a big impact.

“It was a great visit. They showed me a lot about the basketball program and the facilities. I got to watch them play a great game against Kansas," said Ramey during the high school season. "They want me and Matt Coleman to play on the floor together so I just have to visualize it and see it. I think it is a perfect fit, too, because we are two pass-first point guards that can score.”