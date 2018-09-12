"You're talking to the newest Texas Longhorn," Williams told Rivals.com. "The biggest thing i was looking for in a school was somewhere I felt I was going to fit not just in terms of basketball but also everyday life. But most importantly as i went through the process, it became more and more important to me to be able to play in front of my family."

After taking an official visit to Texas over the weekend, the 6-foot-5 senior from Fort Bend (Texas) Elkins who ranks No. 52 nationally, has committed to Shaka Smart and the Longhorns.

One of the most improved players in the country, Williams entered the spring ranked No. 150 nationally. Via his play with the Houston Hoops in Nike's EYBL and at elite summer camps like the NBPA Top 100, Williams has risen to the cusp of the national top 50 and may not be done climbing.

He's a good athlete, he's very skilled, he has long arms and he's still growing into his body and will really take off once he hits a college weight room. He's confident that he can help out in many ways.

"I’m expecting to come in and do a lot of everything," said Williams. "They see me as a big guard who can stretch the floor with shooting and push the tempo with my transition ability. I think fans should be ready to be on their feet all game because the games will be exciting!"

The Longhorns first commitment in the class of 2019, Williams kicks off what Texas hopes will be a strong class. Up next on their wish list is closing on Austin five-star big man Will Baker.

