INDIANAPOLIS – Dylan Disu is a budding talent from the state of Texas, an area known for its late-bloomers, and he has started to draw high-major offers as he carries near elite level grades in the classroom. Disu is a 6-foot-8 power forward prospect that has grown close to two inches since last summer. He sports a 7-foot wingspan and has the chance to sprout another few inches. Disu has hit the ground running this spring on the Nike EYBL circuit, posting averages of more than eight points and five rebounds, with close to two blocks per game. Seeing his stock take off, Disu currently maintains scholarship offers from SMU, Rice, Tulane, Northern Colorado, Georgia Tech and Stanford.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Stanford: “It just shows the work that I have put in for a long time and it felt good to get that recognition and honor from a program that is so academically prestigious. They are just telling me that they like me a lot and I did like what they had to say about how they play with their bigs.”

Georgia Tech: “They are doing good and they have done a lot over the past two years in the ACC during coach (Josh) Pastner’s stint so far.” SMU: “I really like coach (Tim) Jankovich and what they are doing over there. They play nine guys and they don’t really go to 14 or 15 guys on their bench. They like to invest in their guys and play the ones that they have.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

Disu will complete his senior travel ball season on the Nike EYBL circuit with the Houston Hoops program this summer.

No in-home or unofficial visits have been completed this spring with Disu, who is also hearing from Vanderbilt, Georgetown, Texas Tech, Texas A&M. He may visit Georgia Tech in two weeks.



RIVALS' REACTION