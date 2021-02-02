Basketball Recruiting - Texas big man Lee Dort getting a lot of attention

Lee Dort came in at No. 26 in the latest 2022 Rivals150 rankings, making him the No. 2 overall center in his class. Dort has been called a throwback big, with the passion he plays with and the toughness he brings to the floor “I always bring a lot of energy on the floor," Dort said. "I run the floor, I am a rim protector, I can finish around the rim. I am a true post player. Some people have said I play like Bam Adebayo because I am mobile like him and I am really intimidating in the paint."

Dort says he has 15 offers and is in contact with Memphis, Vanderbilt, Minnesota, Mississippi State and Arizona the most.



IN HIS OWN WORDS

Arizona: “I have a good relationship with Coach Jason Terry and Coach (Sean) Miller. They are a very prestigious program.” Mississippi State: “Coach (Ernie) Zeigler always reaches out to me. They play in a good conference in the SEC.” Vanderbilt: “They are a great academic school, and they’re in the SEC. I talk to Coach (Jerry) Stackhouse and Coach (Damany) Hendrix regularly.” Minnesota: “I talk to Coach (Richard) Pitino, as well as all of the assistants. They are having a lot of success this year and they play in a competitive conference in the Big Ten.” Memphis: “Coach (Cody) Toppert and Coach Penny (Hardaway) are recruiting me. They send film of NBA guys to study which has helped me improve my game.”

TWO OTHERS IN THE MIX