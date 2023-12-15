https://n.rivals.com/content/prospects/2026/davion-adkins-310125It may be early in the scope of his college recruitment, but Davion Adkins has already established himself as a 2026 prospect to watch in the Lone Star State. The 6-foot-9 forward already holds a few high-major offers and other brand name programs have reached out to his coaches at Dallas’ Faith Family Academy and the Southern Assault grassroots program for which he’ll play this summer.





Adkins recently updated Rivals on where things stand in the early stages of his process and discussed which schools are already courting his commitment.





ON THE EARLY OFFERS HE’S EARNED

“It’s Cal, TCU and NC State right now.”

ON WHICH SCHOOLS, IF ANY, HE’S HAD A CHANCE TO SPEAK WITH

“I talked to TCU a few times, but that’s all. The others just talk to my coach.”

ON TCU

“It’s a good program. I like how they run and how they keep the ball moving. They play a good style.”

ON WHO HE ROOTED FOR GROWING UP

“I grew up in Arlington – by Dallas. I didn't watch a lot of college basketball, though, so I didn't have a favorite team – one I rooted for. Nothing like that.”

ON SCHOOLS THAT HAVE TALKED TO HIS COACHES BUT ARE YET TO OFFER

“Florida and Texas Tech. They are talking to my coach.”

ON IF HE WANTS TO STAY CLOSE TO HIS TEXAS HOME FOR COLLEGE

“It doesn't really matter. I’m open to any opportunity.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBED HIS GAME

“I’m a very athletic, motorized player that hustles and doesn’t give up. I can get those second chances.”

ON HIS FAMILY’S ATHLETIC HISTORY

“My mom played basketball at Grambling State. She played power forward and center.”