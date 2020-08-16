Basketball Recruiting - Texas adds a third in David Joplin

“The staff. I love Coach (Neil) Berry and (Shaka) Smart. Talking to them has been great,” Joplin told Rivals.com. “It is going to be a great opportunity to get there and learn and get on the court from day one.”

Already sitting with two commitments in the 2021 class, Texas made another leap towards cementing its roster for years to come. Rivals150 forward David Joplin gave his verbal commitment to the Longhorns on Sunday.

Joplin is a day one contributor for the Longhorns. The 20th best power forward prospect in America, Joplin brings a ready-made skillset to Austin. A major breakout this summer that can shoot, pass and dribble, Joplin is a major mismatch in the frontcourt that can fill a number of roles.

“First , he is a Wisconsin guy so we have a connection there,” Joplin said about his future head coach. “He is going to have your back and he is going to want to make you better as a basketball player but also a better man.”

Joplin becomes the third member of Texas’ 2021 class. Already, the Longhorns hold the commitments of Keeyan Itejere and Emarion Ellis. They have further work to do thanks to the bevy of talent graduating from it in the spring which makes its recruitment of Daimion Collins that much of a priority for Shaka Smart and his staff.