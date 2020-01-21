“I am going to be honest, at first, I didn’t really buy into what they were selling,” Robinson said. “But, after going on campus, meeting the guys, getting to know the coaches, and see what Buzz (Williams) and his staff are about, it just all kind of clicked. It was the right time.”

While Texas A&M has yet to complete its 2020 class, it got a leg up with its 2021 class and in a major way on Tuesday. Top-40 junior Jaxson Robinson abruptly ended his college recruitment by committing to the Aggies and Buzz Williams, he told Rivals.com.

Holding offers from Arkansas, Houston, Oklahoma State and Tulsa, Robinson is a major win for the first-year staff in College Station. He is a 6-foot-6 rangy wing that sits as the 38th best prospect in the 2021 class, and as the seventh best shooting guard nationally.

A versatile wing that can play a variety of positions, Robinson is valued most for his shot making skills from 15-feet and out, along with the potential that he possesses on the defensive end. Built in the mold of the uberly-valuable 3-and-D wing, Robinson should have the chance to immediately earn playing time at the SEC program. He is a proven shot maker that is a fluid athlete and boasts tremendous upside along the perimeter.

Robinson becomes just the second top-40 prospect in the 2021 class to make his college decision. He is the first member of Texas A&M’s junior class. The Aggies currently sit with the 41st rated 2020 class and with the eight best in its league.