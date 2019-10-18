Texas A&M added another prospect to its backcourt on Friday evening. Three-star wing, LaDamien Bradford, following his official visit to College Station over the weekend, gave his verbal commitment to the Aggies.

Bradford discussed his decision with Rivals.com. “They felt more like family to me than anything. Their main focus isn’t all about basketball but rather, it’s the bigger picture of becoming a man and to be the best that I can be on and off the court,” he said. “Me and Buzz (Williams) and all the staff have a wonderful relationship and there’s never a dull moment with us. When it’s time to handle business, we handle it and when it was time to enjoy each other and just have fun, we did that.”