Texas A&M snags versatile wing LaDamien Bradford
Texas A&M added another prospect to its backcourt on Friday evening. Three-star wing, LaDamien Bradford, following his official visit to College Station over the weekend, gave his verbal commitment to the Aggies.
Bradford discussed his decision with Rivals.com. “They felt more like family to me than anything. Their main focus isn’t all about basketball but rather, it’s the bigger picture of becoming a man and to be the best that I can be on and off the court,” he said. “Me and Buzz (Williams) and all the staff have a wonderful relationship and there’s never a dull moment with us. When it’s time to handle business, we handle it and when it was time to enjoy each other and just have fun, we did that.”
A 6-foot-4 wing out of Jonesboro, Arkansas, Bradford become a top priority for the Aggies upon Buzz Williams overtaking the SEC program dating back to his hiring in the springtime. Bradford selected Texas A&M over Iowa State and Tulane. Valued for his versatility, Bradford can arguably play all three positions and be relied upon for his playmaking skills and defensive prowess.
“My visit was the best thing that has happened to me in a long time,” Bradford went on to say about his trip to College Station. “I met a lot of people and experienced what it would be like being a college athlete.”
Bradford will likely see early minutes at both the 2-guard and small forward positions. He will enroll next fall alongside three-star guard Hayden Hefner, an in-state senior valued for his shooting, and Hassan Diarra, who committed earlier in the day.