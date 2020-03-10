Texas A&M now sits with the top-rated class in 2021 thanks to the commitment it received on Wednesday. Five-star guard Manny Obaseki gave his verbal commitment to Buzz Williams, this following his unofficial visit to College Station over the weekend.

“He is inspirational. His story and where he started, from the bottom, to get to where he is now, it kind of motivated me,” Obaseki said about his future head coach, Buzz Williams. “Whenever I was at their camp, he was just talking about his journey and how you can impact other people around you and that has really stuck with me. Him and his coaching staff with Coach Lyle (Wolf) and Coach (Devin) Johnson, they can teach me the way and how to get to the next level. I look a lot into that because I want to make this my job and my career.”