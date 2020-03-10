Texas A&M snags five-star Manny Obaseki
Texas A&M now sits with the top-rated class in 2021 thanks to the commitment it received on Wednesday. Five-star guard Manny Obaseki gave his verbal commitment to Buzz Williams, this following his unofficial visit to College Station over the weekend.
“He is inspirational. His story and where he started, from the bottom, to get to where he is now, it kind of motivated me,” Obaseki said about his future head coach, Buzz Williams. “Whenever I was at their camp, he was just talking about his journey and how you can impact other people around you and that has really stuck with me. Him and his coaching staff with Coach Lyle (Wolf) and Coach (Devin) Johnson, they can teach me the way and how to get to the next level. I look a lot into that because I want to make this my job and my career.”
Obaseki is one the nation’s best kept secrets in the 2021 class. The product out of Allen High School from nearby Dallas, Texas, Obaseki is a quick-twitch guard that can play both spots in the backcourt. The lefty has improved as a shot maker throughout the course of the winter but is best as an open floor playmaker that is one of the best athletes and defenders in his class.
The 6-foot-4 junior sits as the 21st rated prospect in the 2021 class, and as the fifth best shooting guard in the nation. He took an official visit to Oklahoma last month, while Arkansas, Baylor, Texas and Texas Tech had shown heavy interest.
He becomes the school’s first five-star commitment since 2007, whenever De’Andre Jordan chose the Aggies. Buzz Williams and his staff now sit with the nation’s top-rated 2021 class thanks to Obaseki’s decision which is aided by the earlier commitment of top-50 wing Jaxson Robinson.