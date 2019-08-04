Texas A&M lands three-star guard Hayden Hefner
Texas A&M began its 2020 class with the commitment of Hayden Hefner on Sunday afternoon. The three-star guard from the state brings athleticism, scoring and size to the Aggies’ backcourt.
Hefner discussed his decision with Rivals.com. “It has always been a school my family has gone to. All of my cousins have gone and graduated and I have my older sister, Hallie, there. Coach Buzz (Williams), I just know what I am going to get,” he stated. “I know that he is going to push me as much as possible and demand excellence from me.
“All of the coaches there are guys that are easy to play for. Anytime I speak to them, you can hear the seriousness and intensity that they bring every day.”
A 6-foot-4 prospect and one of the best guards found within the talent-laden state that is Texas, Hefner gives the Aggies plenty of versatility in the backcourt. He is someone that can play on and off of the ball, wields an accurate jumper to the perimeter, can create for others as a playmaking agent, and is a deceptive, light-footed athlete on the finish attempt.
Hefner ran with the Houston Defenders program this summer on the Under Armour Circuit. He post per-game averages of 11 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals.
The three-star prospect begins Buzz Williams’ first full class in College Station since taking over the SEC program earlier this spring. The Aggies just hosted three-star prospects Myles Stute and Eddie Lampkin last week for unofficial visits and remain strong suitors for the services of Hassan Diarra, Matt Cross, Jaylin Williams, Mike Miles, and Jakobe Coles.