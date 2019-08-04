Texas A&M began its 2020 class with the commitment of Hayden Hefner on Sunday afternoon. The three-star guard from the state brings athleticism, scoring and size to the Aggies’ backcourt.

Hefner discussed his decision with Rivals.com. “It has always been a school my family has gone to. All of my cousins have gone and graduated and I have my older sister, Hallie, there. Coach Buzz (Williams), I just know what I am going to get,” he stated. “I know that he is going to push me as much as possible and demand excellence from me.

“All of the coaches there are guys that are easy to play for. Anytime I speak to them, you can hear the seriousness and intensity that they bring every day.”