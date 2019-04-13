Jackson discussed his commitment with Rivals.com. “The coaching staff not only made me feel extremely welcome but they have a great connection and an amazing atmosphere around them. I also felt that they weren’t telling me stuff that I wanted to hear,” he said. “They have kept it real with me. Buzz Williams is an amazing coach and a better man. I just feel like me and him connected from the first time that we met at the beginning of the year when he came down to see me before the season even started.”

Texas A&M secured one of the top junior college prospects thanks to the commitment of Quenton Jackson . The 6-foot-5 wing gave his verbal pledge to the Aggies following his visit to campus over the weekend as he is expected to sign with the program next week during the late signing period.

Jackson is a 6-foot-5 wing that can play both off ball spots on the perimeter. One of the best athletes that will grace a college hardwood next year, Jackson comes to College Station with two years of eligibility remaining after his time spent at the College of Central Florida. Capable of guarding multiple positions and a highly active ballplayer, Jackson should see immediate playing time next season.

Selecting the Aggies over Arkansas, LSU, Texas and WVU, Williams is a solid piece that is must needed in College Station. This past season, Jackson posted per-game averages of 18.3 points (52.7 FG percent), 5.2 rebounds and three assists. He also chipped in with over a steal per game, displaying the quick-twitch abilities and instincts that will be put to good use on the defensive end.

Texas A&M has a few holes to fill this offseason thanks to the recent decommitments of all four of the prior regime’s recruits, along with the possible out-transfer of Admon Gilder. Jackson should help as Buzz Williams and his staff continue to pursue other options this spring including former commitments Chris Harris Jr. and Sahvir Wheeler. Earlier in the day, four-star Canadian Cashius McNeilly gave his verbal commitment to the SEC program and opted into 2019 class.