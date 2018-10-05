Making a September commitment to DePaul before swiftly backing off of his pledge, Shannon has already taken official visits to Texas Tech and Illinois , with another upcoming to Georgetown this weekend. He discussed all of those in the mix and previewed when a commitment might take place.

Shannon is from Chicago and is taking a prep year at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. He has grown almost a foot since his freshman year and now plays small forward at 6-foot-7.

“I feel good with where I came from," he said. "I kind of liked being under the radar; it makes me work harder,” he said. “I just have to continue doing what I am doing and never be satisfied.”

Terrence Shannon has gone from unknown recruit to a top 50 player in just one year and he will have his chance to choose his college destination.

DePaul: “They are still in my recruitment. They are recruiting me pretty hard and they are still at the top. I just did that because I committed too early and I didn’t have the same story as everyone. I kind of wanted to be like everybody else with how they were all committing but I just had to stay in my lane and continue with the process and see all that I can get.”

Texas Tech: “The visit went good. I feel like that is a place that I can be. The coaches made me feel comfortable but didn’t promise me anything. They just told me that I could be one or two-and-done and could get me to where I want to be.

“They brought up Zhaire Smith and saw some videos of him. They told me that I kind of play a little bit like him.”

Illinois: “I felt at home during the visit. It is home. Same thing as Texas Tech but the fan base and the support that I got, was crazy. They were chanting my name in the stands and the support, even though the football team was losing by a lot, the stands were still full. The fan base is just great.

“It would be a good feeling to go back home but it isn’t a big thing for me. Home is home but I need to be where I can get to where I want to get, whether it is Illinois or not. If I do decide there, I am going to make the best out of it.”

Georgetown: “They told me what they had to offer but I want to see it all firsthand and the plan that they have for me during my visit. They said that I can come into a scoring role, fast-paced, it is the Big East and that I could change their program.”

Florida State: “They are at the top of my recruitment. (Coach Dennis) Gates, he is one of the closest coaches that I am in contact with. He is not going to lie to me. Even when I committed to DePaul, he was one of the only coaches that actually called and congratulated me. We are going to be close no matter if I do go there or not.”