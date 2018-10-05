Terrence Shannon stock on rise in advance of possible fall signing
Terrence Shannon has gone from unknown recruit to a top 50 player in just one year and he will have his chance to choose his college destination.
“I feel good with where I came from," he said. "I kind of liked being under the radar; it makes me work harder,” he said. “I just have to continue doing what I am doing and never be satisfied.”
Shannon is from Chicago and is taking a prep year at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. He has grown almost a foot since his freshman year and now plays small forward at 6-foot-7.
Making a September commitment to DePaul before swiftly backing off of his pledge, Shannon has already taken official visits to Texas Tech and Illinois, with another upcoming to Georgetown this weekend. He discussed all of those in the mix and previewed when a commitment might take place.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
DePaul: “They are still in my recruitment. They are recruiting me pretty hard and they are still at the top. I just did that because I committed too early and I didn’t have the same story as everyone. I kind of wanted to be like everybody else with how they were all committing but I just had to stay in my lane and continue with the process and see all that I can get.”
Texas Tech: “The visit went good. I feel like that is a place that I can be. The coaches made me feel comfortable but didn’t promise me anything. They just told me that I could be one or two-and-done and could get me to where I want to be.
“They brought up Zhaire Smith and saw some videos of him. They told me that I kind of play a little bit like him.”
Illinois: “I felt at home during the visit. It is home. Same thing as Texas Tech but the fan base and the support that I got, was crazy. They were chanting my name in the stands and the support, even though the football team was losing by a lot, the stands were still full. The fan base is just great.
“It would be a good feeling to go back home but it isn’t a big thing for me. Home is home but I need to be where I can get to where I want to get, whether it is Illinois or not. If I do decide there, I am going to make the best out of it.”
Georgetown: “They told me what they had to offer but I want to see it all firsthand and the plan that they have for me during my visit. They said that I can come into a scoring role, fast-paced, it is the Big East and that I could change their program.”
Florida State: “They are at the top of my recruitment. (Coach Dennis) Gates, he is one of the closest coaches that I am in contact with. He is not going to lie to me. Even when I committed to DePaul, he was one of the only coaches that actually called and congratulated me. We are going to be close no matter if I do go there or not.”
WHAT'S NEXT AND RIVALS REACTION
Shannon will complete an official visit to Georgetown this weekend and from there, a commitment might not be too far off.
“I have no other visits lined up besides Georgetown. I am just waiting to see what happens after that,” he said. “It is a big possibility of me signing early, but I just need to go over what I have but I am really just taking my time with it. There is a really good possibility that I can do that.”
Shannon is a do-it-all wing that can play up to four positions on the offensive end. His recent growth spurt coinciding with his strong talent base and hardworking demeanor places him within the top-third of the Rivals150 where he continues to make his argument for a five-star rating.
Expect for Shannon to complete his visit to Georgetown this weekend and potentially see Florida State before a commitment. He did state that UConn and Maryland are two others in pursuit but talk of late has surrounded the Seminoles and Illini with who has the upper-hand within his recruitment.