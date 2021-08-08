Terrance Arceneaux recaps visits, eyeing more
Terrance Arceneaux has been opening eyes all summer with the JL3 (Texas) 17u team. The No. 83 prospect in the 2022 Rivals150 wrapped up the Nike EYBL bubble averaging 19.3 points per outing and followed that up by being named to the All-Camp team at the NBPA Top 100 Camp.
Arceneaux went on a pair of official visits in June, he talked about what he learned about each place.
“I went on official visits to both Houston and Texas A&M," he said. "You know, I learned a lot about both schools. I was able to see how the facilities looked and I was able to get to see how they all interacted with each other. They are both all about family, so they were both great visits, I learned a lot about both schools."
Looking ahead the 6-foot-6 wing has a list of programs he is hoping to visit before signing day.
“I don’t have any dates yet, but I am setting up visits with Oklahoma, Georgia and UNLV. I will probably go back to Houston as well,” Arceneaux said.
WHAT'S NEXT?
“I want to go to a school where I can feel safe being away from my family. Skill development will be big for me, I want to go there and get better, prepare myself to go to the next level. A place I feel safe and comfortable at."
RIVALS' REACTION
Arceneaux is in the mold of a 3-and-D wing. With great positional size, and length, Arceneaux is a very instinctual defender, in the passing lanes, on the ball, and as a weak side shot blocker. He is also a 40-percent type shooter from three. While he is still developing his ball handling in the half court, Arceneaux fits the mold of what a modern wing does. With some development in becoming an alpha, there is a very real chance for him to develop into someone who plays long after college.