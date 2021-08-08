Terrance Arceneaux recaps visits, eyeing more

Terrance Arceneaux has been opening eyes all summer with the JL3 (Texas) 17u team. The No. 83 prospect in the 2022 Rivals150 wrapped up the Nike EYBL bubble averaging 19.3 points per outing and followed that up by being named to the All-Camp team at the NBPA Top 100 Camp.

Arceneaux went on a pair of official visits in June, he talked about what he learned about each place.

“I went on official visits to both Houston and Texas A&M," he said. "You know, I learned a lot about both schools. I was able to see how the facilities looked and I was able to get to see how they all interacted with each other. They are both all about family, so they were both great visits, I learned a lot about both schools."

Looking ahead the 6-foot-6 wing has a list of programs he is hoping to visit before signing day.

“I don’t have any dates yet, but I am setting up visits with Oklahoma, Georgia and UNLV. I will probably go back to Houston as well,” Arceneaux said.



