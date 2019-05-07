“I chose Tennessee because I felt a connection with the staff, Josiah (James) and other players that I talked to,” he said. “I feel like I have a chance to grow and earn my minutes their right way through practice and with the team, I feel there is a space for me and a chance to make an immediate impact.”

Tennessee added another talented and versatile prospect to its roster on Tuesday in the form of three-star senior Olivier Robinson-Nkamhoua . A 6-foot-8 forward that burst onto the scenes this winter, Robinson-Nkamhoua is a quality long-term piece that has made great strides in recent months.

A 6-foot-8 power forward that was hurt the majority of his junior high school season, the Finnish born prospect entered his senior year with a very limited recruitment. It took until the turn of the calendar year for high-majors to jump into the picture which he then received over a dozen high-major scholarship offers.

Selecting the Volunteers over Illinois and Pitt, Robinson-Nkamhoua visited each of the programs within the past six weeks, his last trip being taken to Knoxville this past weekend. A quality long-term prospect forward that can defend different positions, versatility is the name of the game with the Bishop Walsh product. He can score facing the basket and out to 20-feet, in the low-post thanks to his quality footwork, and is a more than a solid athlete that competes on each possession.

Slotted within the Rivals150, Robinson-Nkamhoua is now the second ranked member of the 2019 class that will be a freshman at Tennessee next season. He joins five-star wing James, along with Davonte Gaines and Drew Pember, in creating a well-rounded and solid four-man recruiting class that should help the program remain one of the best in the SEC for the next few years.