Basketball Recruiting - Tennessee lands four-star big Jonas Aidoo

Tennessee added to its 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday when Rivals150 No. 33 Jonas Aidoo announced his intentions to sign with Tennessee. Rivals.com's Jamie Shaw explores what Rick Barnes' staff is getting in one of America's fastest rising prospects.



What is Tennessee Getting:

Aidoo is a lengthy post player who has great hands and legit 7-foot size. First and foremost, Aidoo is a very good, instinctive defender with the ability to open his hips and drop in coverage and protect the rim, blocking shots with either hand. On the offensive end of the floor, Aidoo has range extending out to three in pick and pop or trail big situations. He can also score with his back to the basket, showing some comfort going over his right shoulder. The comparison you hear the most is Myles Turner, a former Rick Barnes recruit. Aidoo can push the break and is a tough rebounder as well. The most intriguing part of Aidoo and his development is that he just turned 18-years old in December, there is still a world of upside to go here.



What this Means for Tennessee

Aidoo joins 5-star point guard Kennedy Chandler, four-star wing Jamal Mashack, three-star under the radar wing in Quentin Diboundge-Eyobo and Auburn transfer Justin Powell. Aidoo is choosing a coach who has a track record of recruiting and developing NBA talent, especially at the post position. Aidoo can anchor a defense, protecting the rim from day one, he can also step out and stretch the floor or score on the block. He will provide Tennessee a true low post presence. Tennessee came in with the No. 6 class this year and with one more piece hanging in the balance, this class could rival what 2020 brought.