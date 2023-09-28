Tennessee landed its first commit of the 2024 cycle on Thursday evening, when four-star guard Bishop Boswell announced his intention to sign with the Volunteers. The Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park High School star will bring a well-rounded game to Knoxville, as he manages to do a little bit of everything at the high school level.

Below, Rivals explores what Tennessee is getting as well as what Boswell’s commitment means for the larger picture.





WHAT TENNESSEE IS GETTING

A hard-nosed guard that can get by defenders and get downhill in a hurry, Boswell is at his best when he’s taking defenders off the bounce and finishing at the rim. His strong upper body and thick build allow him to absorb contact at the rack and get to his spots. The 6-foot-4 combo guard won’t blow anyone away as a long-range shooter, but he can definitely knock down shots from distance if given a look. His true strength is his ability to impact box scores in multiple ways, as he averaged 12.8 PPG, 5.6 RPG and 4.4 APG in 17 EYBL games this summer. Ideally, the Vols would like him to take a step forward as a three-point threat, but he manages to score at an efficient clip while staying within the offense. His size and motor give him sky-high potential as a defender and he can guard multiple positions and seems to take his work on that side of the floor seriously.