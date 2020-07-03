Basketball Recruiting - Ten schools remain for top-25 center Charles Bediako

Emerging this winter as a premier shot blocker and post scorer, Bediako saw his recruitment explode prior to the quarantine and during the first few weeks of it. After hearing overtures from some of the nation’s best, Bediako has narrowed his list to Alabama, Baylor, Duke, Maryland, Michigan, Memphis, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas and USC.

One of the top post prospects in the 2021 class, Charles Bediako has decided to make the first major step towards his college decision. The four-star center has cut his list to a final ten, though a commitment date as far from near.

A 6-foot-10 center from Canada, Bediako recently announced his transfer into IMG Academy and will play on the prep team this winter. Sitting as the 22nd best prospect in America, Bediako is also one of the few legitimate elite post prospects in his class which he is ranked as its third best center.

Bediako is respected for his size, length and impact around the basket. While he has slowly begun to develop a face-up game towards the perimeter, he is at his best in the paint. He is one of the sport’s best shot blockers that gobbles up loose balls off the glass thanks to his tremendous hands, has good touch over his left shoulder in the post and runs the floor well from endline to endline.

He has yet to take an official visit which he is hoping to change in the fall as long as on-campus recruitment is permissible. Alabama and Duke have often been discussed as potential landing spots for the top-25 talent, though there is still some time to go before a commitment is made.