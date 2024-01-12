BRONX, N.Y. – One of the standouts of the weekend’s Shooting Star Basketball Classic in uptown New York, point guard Adam Njie is an uncommitted senior that could be closing in on making a college commitment. Rivals had the chance to speak with the Cardinal Hayes High School star about where things stand on Sunday and received an update on the final days of his process.

ON UPCOMING VISITS:

“I’m planning on taking a visit to Ole Miss. I have (my cousin) Jaylen Murray there. That one that is coming up and we are setting the date right now. I’m looking forward to also visiting Temple, but Ole Miss is the one getting scheduled now. The Ole Miss coaches like my style of play and I like their style of play.”

ON OTHER POSSIBLE TRIPS:

“Ole Miss is the one that’s coming up. I’m still looking forward to taking a visit to Temple, too. Ole Miss will be first, though. That one is coming soon.”

ON TEMPLE:

“I haven’t been there yet, but they have come to watch me a few times and have really been speaking with my coach a lot. Georgia Tech came by, too. They watched me practice.”

ON WHERE HIS PROCESS STANDS:

“My recruitment is open to everyone. I’m just weighing my options and trying to get a decision.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME:

“I feel like I’m a shifty guard that reads defense and takes what the defense gives me. If the defense backs up on screen, I’m going to shoot. If the defense is playing up, I’m going to go by them and look for the open man. If not, I’m going to finish at the basket.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX:

“Eastern Michigan offered. So did Siena and St. Peter’s. I’ve heard from a lot of schools recently. A lot of mid-majors.”

ON WHAT HE IS LOOKING FOR IN A SCHOOL:

“The most important things are style of play and coaching. I want to go play for a coach that is going to let me play my game and push me to be ready for the next level, which is my goal.”

