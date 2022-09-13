Memphis, Tenn. – Rivals had boots on the ground in Memphis for Team Thad’s combine this past weekend. TigerSportsReport’s Leon Taylor was on hand to get a good look at some of the top prospects from the area in the upcoming recruiting classes.

The best overall prospect at the combine was 6-foot-5 shooting guard Joshua Heard of Cookeville, Tenn. He has great size and athleticism for the shooting guard position and displayed the ability to score in many different ways, taking opponents off the dribble or shooting from behind the arc. He also showed that he can score on all levels. Heard missed a big portion of the AAU season because of a hand injury. Now that he is fully healthy, he’s starting to show what he can do again. Wake Forest is showing interest and the list will grow after his upcoming junior season. The 2024 standout has all of the tools to help a college basketball program.

Class of 2026 guard MJ Hayes of Memphis put on a show. The 6-foot-4 guard is entering his freshman year of high school for defending state champions, First Assembly Christian. Hayes showed elite athleticism and he was marked with a 48-inch vertical at the combine. During scrimmages he displayed his vertical with acrobatic dunks and blocks. He’s a very unselfish guard who just knows how to play basketball. Hayes will be one of the best overall talents in Memphis this upcoming season. His stock should continue to rise, as he’s one of the more promising young prospects in the area.

The biggest prospect in attendance at the combine didn’t disappoint. Class of 2026 prospect Samuel Mbingazo is a 6-foot-10 center who has a very bright future. The Kentucky native showed an ability to run the floor and catch the ball as a rim runner. Mbingazo is not your typical post player as he can also create off the dribble when needed. His motor also gives him the ability to be a double-double machine. He is a fan of Kentucky and it will not be a surprise to see an offer come from the Wildcats in the coming years. Mbingazo’s name could pop up on rankings lists next summer.

Austin Sperry of Kentucky is known for his amazing basketball highlights, but he showed more than just dunks at the Team Thad combine. He showed an ability to play point guard with his improved playmaking. The 6-foot-3 combo guard can do a little bit of everything. Sperry has improved his handles which makes you feel comfortable to list him as a point guard for the next level. Not only was his playmaking improved, but his ability to hit the jump shot consistently to match his athleticism was great to see. After a strong summer for Team Thad, Sperry gained offers from Eastern Kentucky, Morehead State, California State Bakersfield and Radford. The two-sport Kentucky prospect’s stock will be rising even more with his improved abilities. Sperry is also a standout on the football field as a wide receiver and defensive back for Breathitt County High School in Jackson.

KJ Tenner of Memphis was the best point guard at the combine. The 5-foot-11 junior is a playmaker and great scorer all in one player, and comparing him to former Memphis Tiger Tyler Harris is not far-fetched. His ability to shoot from behind the arc consistently and score in bunches really stood out. Tenner has become an improved playmaker, and college coaches are now familiar with his abilities as Ole Miss, Memphis and Tulane are all starting to show interest. The 2024 prospect out of Cordova High School is the city of Memphis’ returning leading scorer after averaging more than 25 points per game last season.

There’s something in the water for the class of 2026. Keeper Jackson is a 6-foot-7 prospect from Memphis, and a wing that can score on all levels. Jackson showed a great shooting stroke from behind the arc at the combine, while learning to be more aggressive getting to basket and utilizing his size to score on the wing. Keeper is replacing another former Jackson standout that played for Christian Brothers High School in Chandler Jackson, who is currently playing for Florida State. Keeper Jackson’s recruitment will pick up soon as he develops over the years.

Mississippi was represented well by Eric Paymon Jr. as he showed his versatility at the combine. The 6-foot-8 junior forward can play in the post or create off of the dribble and make plays for others. Paymon can literally play all five positions on the court, and he displayed an ability to hit pull-up shots from 15 feet and make athletic plays off of the dribble. The Raymond, Miss., standout is getting interest from Ole Miss and Southern Mississippi, and his size and versatility will attract more offers as time goes by.

