MANSFIELD, Texas -- Micah Robinson’s junior season will look vastly different than his sophomore campaign. The Rivals150 wing transferred to Virginia’s famed Oak Hill Academy this offseason and will take the court for one of the most watched high school programs in the country this winter. That’s all to say Robinson will have the eyes of scouts and college coaches alike all over him for the entirety of the season. The four-star prospect already holds a handful of major offers, however, and is already making tentative plans for schools he’d like to tour down the road. Rivals caught up with the Kansas City-born Robinson at the recent Wootten Top 150 Camp to discuss his recruitment and gauge which schools are in the mix as things stand.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

ON PLACES HE HOPES TO VISIT DOWN THE ROAD "Kansas, LSU, TCU, Texas Tech and Seton Hall." ON TCU “I took like a mini-unofficial there back, like, at the start of my sophomore year and liked it. I’ve stayed in contact with Coach [Duane] Broussard since then. He recently invited me on an official visit. I’m definitely planning on going to that to learn even more about the program.” ON WHAT HE KNOWS ABOUT THE TCU PROGRAM “They had a great year last year. I know they’re going to be in the preseason top 10. They are going to turn some heads this year.” ON TEXAS TECH “They are a defensive-minded type of team and I like that. They can flip 1-5, and they like a player like me. They think I fit because my size and quickness lets me switch 1-4 or even 1-5.” ON SETON HALL “I was actually kind of random because, on that June 15 day where coaches can call, I got a call from them and they offered. I was kind of surprised, but they said they saw me and liked me. They have a relationship with my AAU coach, so they decided to offer and recruit me.”

*****

RIVALS REACTION