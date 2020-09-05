Basketball Recruiting - TCU lands four-star Juco big man

TCU lands four-star Juco big man
Jamie Dixon and the TCU Horned Frogs are on the board in the class of 2021.
6-foot-11 center Souleymane Doumbia of Corsicana (Texas) Navarro College has committed to the Horned Frogs.
An elite athlete and big time defender, Doumbia is a four-star prospect and one of the top prospects in all of junior college basketball. Doumbia has also attracted NBA attention with almost half of the league stopping by to see him during the 2019-20 season.
Navarro assistant Cody Hopkins says to expect big things.
"Souley will have an impact with his ability to change shots & bring a physical presence that you need to have in order to compete in the Big 12," Hopkins told Rivals.com. "He is an excellent leader & will fit in perfectly on TCU’s campus"
The first member of TCU's 2021 recruiting class, Doumbia averaged 10.3 points and 6-9 rebounds per game as a freshman at Navarro. He will have two years of eligibility in Ft. Worth.