Basketball Recruiting - TCU lands four-star Juco big man

Jamie Dixon and the TCU Horned Frogs are on the board in the class of 2021.

6-foot-11 center Souleymane Doumbia of Corsicana (Texas) Navarro College has committed to the Horned Frogs.

An elite athlete and big time defender, Doumbia is a four-star prospect and one of the top prospects in all of junior college basketball. Doumbia has also attracted NBA attention with almost half of the league stopping by to see him during the 2019-20 season.

