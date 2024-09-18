TCU holds off Colorado, lands in-state guard Kayden Edwards

TCU landed a high-profile prospect from the Dallas area on Thursday, when four-star combo guard Kayden Edwards announced his intentions to sign with the Horned Frogs. Edwards, who plays his high school ball for powerhouse Duncanville High School, chose TCU over fellow finalist Colorado and a long list of offers from programs that span time zones and major conferences. Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy explores what the Horned Frogs are getting in their new guard as well as what it says about TCU in the Jamie Dixon Era.

WHAT TCU IS GETTING

The 6-foot-2 Edwards could play the point in an extreme pinch but excels at the 2, where he's able to better showcase his trademark scoring ability. The Texas-based lefty is a capable ball-handler that can pour it in from deep on his best days. He was a bit streaky from deep this summer, but we’ve seen him take over games from three-point range on enough occasions to know he’s a well above average shooter. Edwards has always shown impressive touch when attacking the rim and has developed a reliable floater in the last year. Defensively, he’s a bit limited by his size but his motor and incredible end-to-end speed allow him to make impact plays in passing lanes and produce transition buckets. Edwards is scorer first and foremost but has also shown a knack for crafty facilitation in stretches.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE HORNED FROGS