Lampkin chose the Big 12 program over Arkansas , Georgia Tech , Seton Hall , and Texas A&M . A native of the area that attends Katy High School in nearby Morton Ranch, Texas, Lampkin is slotted as the 37th best center prospect in the 2020 class. He stands close to 6-foot-10 and weighs in at over 260 pounds, which gives Jamie Dixon a wide-bodied post that can score precisely over either shoulder down low.

TCU had remained empty-handed in the 2020 class until today. Three-star center and one of the hardest playing low-post prospects, Eddie Lampkin, ended his recruitment in favor for the Horned Frogs.

The local prospect is a quality addition for the Horned Frogs. Conditioning is one facet of his game that he has to improve upon but he has taken the right steps in doing as such in recent months. Regardless, he plays with a steady motor each time out and can impact the game on both ends of the floor.

He is more of a low-post oriented center rather than a face-up type but is affective in such a capacity. He has tremendous hands on the glass, alters shots in the lane due to his sheer size and has good instincts of where and when to be.

On the Under Armour circuit this summer, Lampkin was a model of efficiency as he made nearly 70-percent of the shots that he took. He posted per-game averages of 13.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

He becomes the first member of the Horned Frogs’ 2020 class. After this season, they will see the eligibility of Jaedon LeDee begin again and primarily have their eyes set on the backcourt in completing its class. KK Robinson and Mike Miles are two of the lead guards they are chasing, as they continue to prioritize top-35 forward Micah Peavy.