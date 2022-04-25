Taylor Bowen's recruitment is taking off

Bowen showed off a very nice two-way skill set, being very efficient on offense and expanding his game more than he had previously shown. Defensively, he showed versatility and a willingness to defend the other team’s best player. Bowen also hit one 3-pointer in every game he played. The 2023 wing sat down with Rivals to discuss the latest in his recruitment.

Four-star forward Taylor Bowen had a very productive weekend for Expressions Elite in the second session of the EYBL circuit. He averaged 14.5 points per game and 8.8 rebounds per game and helped lead Expressions to a 3-1 record on the weekend.

Programs involved: “I’m hearing from Kansas, LSU, Providence, Duke, Virginia Tech. Those are the main schools, but there’s new schools coming out, growing at a much faster rate now.”

Duke: “It was great to get an offer from Duke, but I think they backed off a little bit, obviously, when you look at who they’re recruiting and who they’ve got in that class. At the time, it felt good to get that offer from coach (Jon) Scheyer. Knowing that a school like that wanted me and offered me a scholarship was major.”

Kansas: “Coach (Norm) Roberts has shown me a lot of love and texts me a lot. He’s been coming out a lot and he came to Brewster during the season, too. That means a lot, obviously, because it’s all about relationships. Them coming out to see me meant a lot.”

Providence: “Coach (Ed) Cooley, you saw coach (Jeff) Battle here on the baseline. A lot of the assistants say they really believe in me and that means a lot. Providence is almost like a second home to me. I work out with someone who is from Providence and lives in Providence. Living in Vermont and being so far from Expressions, I’ve been to Providence a lot and have spent a lot of summers there working out and training.”

LSU: “They’ve been showing a lot of love as of late. They started recruiting me and continuing to show me a lot of love.”