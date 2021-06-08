Taylor Bowen continues to see stock rise, offers come in

“I am a very versatile player," Bowen said. "I believe I can do a lot of different things on the court, whether it be defending multiple spots, getting stops or scoring the ball at multiple levels ... really just making an impact on the court no matter what. Different teams can do different things and I think I can bring something different to each game, making it harder for them to compete with us. I have had a lot of people tell me I play like Pascal Siakam , you know the versatile guys who can do more than one thing to help their teams win.”

Taylor Bowen is quickly becoming one of the more sought-after players in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-9 wing forward has great length with the ability to handle, shoot and pass.

Bowen, who plays at Wolfsboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy, has a host of schools who are recruiting him but he is still in the early stages of his recruiting process.

“I have nine offers right now, and I am hearing from a lot of other schools, too," Bowen said. "I haven’t really started to focus on that yet. I am really focused on getting better and getting to the next level.

"We are hearing the most from Iowa, Syracuse, Oregon, LSU and some other schools, too, right now.”

Playing this summer with Expressions (MA) EYBL 16U program Bowen is still trying to set things up, but he knows of some schools he will visit in June.

“I know I am going to visit Providence (offer) and UConn (hasn't offered yet) in June, once things open back up," Bowen said. "I will probably visit Rutgers (offer), too. I am really just trying to figure out what works best with our schedules.”

Because he is a 2023 prospect, college coaches are not able to contact Bowen directly, but he already knows some of the things he will be looking for as he goes on these visits.

“In terms of a fit, I am looking for a winning culture," he said. "It is in me to want to win everything I can. I want to go to a school that will get me better and push me every day, and a school that is looking to get me to that next level and the hopes of getting to the NBA one day.”