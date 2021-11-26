Taylor Bol Bowen talks Arkansas, Duke, Kansas, Providence

Taylor Bol Bowen came in at No. 29 in the 2023 Rivals150. Playing this summer with The Expressions 16u team on the EYBL circuit and at Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy, the lengthy, 6-8 forward has caught the eye of many college programs. “I feel like I am a two-way player who can impact the game on both ends of the floor,” Bol Bowen said. “Of the schools who have offered, I would say Duke, Providence, Kansas and Arkansas are the school talking to me the most. ... “I am just looking for a school that is going to showcase my versatility offensively and defensively. And a school that is all about development, getting better from day one to the day I leave; whether that be one year, two years, three years, I want to be better the day I leave than I was the day I arrived. Prepare me for the NBA.”

In His Words

Arkansas: “They are talking to me about coming in, working, and developing. They are talking about developing me into a star and really just get to work with you and help me achieve my dreams.” Duke: “They offered me in the fall when they came up to an open gym. I was very excited that coach (Jon) Scheyer would ask me to be a piece and develop. He talked a lot about helping me achieving of my goal of reaching the NBA.” Kansas: “They want me to come in and use my length, use my size within their system. Kansas is obviously known for having bigs, and wings, and strong, athletic guys. I feel I can fit their model for sure.” Providence: “The thing they want me to do is to come in and be a star. They want me to come in and focus on myself, developing my guard skills. They want to be a part of my continuing to get better.” Others: "Oklahoma State and Texas are two schools I talk to who have not offered yet. There are others I can’t think of right now too. I have been on a couple of unofficial visits to Providence and UConn, but I have not taken any official visits yet. I know I want to set up official visits to Duke, Providence and Kansas for sure.”

Rivals' Reaction