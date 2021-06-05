Tarris Reed has two Big Ten visits on tap

Tarris Reed, the No. 90 prospect in the 2022 Rivals150, has a host of programs vying for his services. The four-star standout will begin his visit tour next weekend. “I have a visit set with Michigan State for next weekend and then the following weekend with Purdue and am still trying to schedule some more," Reed said. "I am really just trying to pack out June and go to as many campuses as possible. I am trying to set up visits also with Michigan, Ohio State and Iowa as well."

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Michigan State: “The program is a great program overall. They have history and they develop, you know. I talk with head coach Tom Izzo a lot, and he keeps telling me to be a dominant guy. We talk about facing up and being polished and poised with the ball as well.” Purdue: “I am liking Purdue so far. Head coach Matt Painter and I have had a few Zoom calls, he tells me how they use their bigs a lot. Watching film on them you see they feed the post a lot and they allow their bigs to step out some.” “I am talking to Kentucky a little bit. They have not offered yet, but they will be watching me in July they said.”

WHAT'S NEXT

“I grew up a fan of Kansas, that was my school growing up. When they offered me that was pretty exciting. As I have grown older, I have started liking a lot of these schools as well. I am still talking with the coaches at Kansas and trying to set up a time to go see them in June. "I want to play for a place that feels like home, a place that is comfortable for me. When I get on campus there, I want to go to a place that makes me feel happy. I don’t have a time frame yet for when I want to commit or anything. I am kind of taking my time with everything so I can sit back and make the best decision for myself.”

